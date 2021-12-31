PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Acquired by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 970,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,063 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $27,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPL. Creative Planning raised its stake in PPL by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 75,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 11,837 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in PPL by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 530,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after acquiring an additional 22,703 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of PPL by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 67,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.95 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $30.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.80.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is -97.08%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PPL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.