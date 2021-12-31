Cullen Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,052,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $47,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RHHBY. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Roche by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,593,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,674,000 after buying an additional 1,045,078 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its position in Roche by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,106,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,974,000 after acquiring an additional 347,533 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Roche by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,189,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,852,000 after acquiring an additional 307,919 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Roche in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,556,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in Roche by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 398,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,797,000 after acquiring an additional 21,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Roche alerts:

Shares of RHHBY opened at $51.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Roche Holding AG has a 52-week low of $39.80 and a 52-week high of $52.47.

RHHBY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Roche in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.71.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized & point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics & diabetes care.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHHBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.