Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $141.76 Million Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Cullen Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,720,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 253,667 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $141,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the third quarter worth about $272,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 21.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 2.8% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 2.9% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 283,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in Welltower by 333.8% during the third quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 20,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WELL stock opened at $85.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.42. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.38 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 82.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.62%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.82.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

