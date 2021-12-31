Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Lowers Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 44.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 12,596 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a $369.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.64.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $258.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $244.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.49. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $216.34 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.