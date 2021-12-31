Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 972 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,323 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $5,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in ANSYS by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,791,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $615,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,990 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,548,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,856,000 after acquiring an additional 52,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ANSYS by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,175,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $407,847,000 after acquiring an additional 73,051 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in ANSYS by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,104,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $383,281,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 970,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,794,000 after acquiring an additional 36,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.70.

Shares of ANSS opened at $405.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 76.40, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.25. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.79 and a 12 month high of $413.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $394.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $369.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.98 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total value of $146,343.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,072,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

