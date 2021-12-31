Brighton Jones LLC Sells 271 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 8.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,875 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 47,133 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 29,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,650,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 584,204 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,065,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $270.69 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $220.90 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.50.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

