All Sports Price Down 7.1% Over Last 7 Days (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 31st. During the last seven days, All Sports has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. All Sports has a total market cap of $2.24 million and $752,395.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One All Sports coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005456 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00042324 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007035 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

SOC is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Coin Trading

