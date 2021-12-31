Smoothy (SMTY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $440,462.96

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Smoothy coin can now be bought for about $0.0865 or 0.00000183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Smoothy has a total market capitalization of $440,462.96 and approximately $333,396.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Smoothy has traded down 9.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00057196 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,756.50 or 0.07950470 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,383.20 or 1.00284492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00073314 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00053069 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007763 BTC.

About Smoothy

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

