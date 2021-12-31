Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $5.48 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,554 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 55,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,601 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.38.

Applied Materials stock opened at $157.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $140.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.17 and a fifty-two week high of $163.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

