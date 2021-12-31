Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 38,198 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 28,720.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,198 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 26.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.5% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.8% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.5% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.5% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.40.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 323,335 shares of company stock worth $46,681,516. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD opened at $167.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.85. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $168.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $124.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.38, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.79.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

