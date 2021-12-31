iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $83.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.70. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $66.83 and a 12-month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

