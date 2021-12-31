Financial Partners Group Inc Grows Stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 6.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 150.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ XT opened at $66.48 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12-month low of $55.75 and a 12-month high of $67.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.62 and a 200 day moving average of $64.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares Exponential Technologies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.27.

