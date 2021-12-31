Conning Inc. Purchases 319 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Conning Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 49,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,223,000 after buying an additional 23,228 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 179.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,434,000 after buying an additional 116,668 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $119.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.30.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,259,112. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $174.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.25 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.95. The stock has a market cap of $64.36 billion, a PE ratio of 47.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.80%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

