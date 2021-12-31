Financial Partners Group Inc Takes Position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 192,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,412,000. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs makes up about 1.0% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the third quarter worth about $48,242,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 72.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,301,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,861,000 after purchasing an additional 547,830 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 314.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 692,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,883,000 after purchasing an additional 525,239 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 322.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 379,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 289,822 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 127.0% during the second quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 330,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 185,111 shares during the period.

First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs stock opened at $24.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average of $23.29. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 1-year low of $21.23 and a 1-year high of $25.03.

