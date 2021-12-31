Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Receives $25.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price target on Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of Transcontinental stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.96. 230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182. Transcontinental has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $21.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.35.

Transcontinental, Inc engages in the provision of print and digital media, flexible packaging, and publishing services. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Sector, Packaging Sector, and Other. The Printing Sector generates revenues from an integrated service offering for retailers, including premedia services, flyer and in-store marketing product printing, and door-to-door distribution, as well as an array of innovative print solutions for newspapers, magazines, 4-colour books and personalized and mass marketing products.

