Seascape Capital Management Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Seascape Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.4% of Seascape Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,584,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,577,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,222,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,615 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,521,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,146,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after buying an additional 510,298 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,178,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,849,569,000 after buying an additional 743,975 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.79.

NYSE JPM traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.19. 55,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,934,535. The company has a market capitalization of $467.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $123.77 and a 12-month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

