Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.86

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.86 and traded as high as $25.00. Cedar Realty Trust shares last traded at $24.95, with a volume of 52,401 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $343.03 million, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.90.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($6.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($6.83). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 17.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -9.89%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 45,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR)

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.