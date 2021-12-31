Brokerages Expect OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $315.47 Million

Equities analysts expect OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) to announce $315.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $302.70 million to $322.70 million. OPKO Health posted sales of $494.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OPKO Health.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $385.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.27 million. OPKO Health had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

OPK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the second quarter worth $41,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the third quarter worth $42,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the second quarter worth $51,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the second quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

OPK stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.89. 45,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,031,551. OPKO Health has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.67.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OPKO Health (OPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.