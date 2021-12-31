Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Lilium GmbH (NASDAQ:LILM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 70,825 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 954,604 shares.The stock last traded at $6.99 and had previously closed at $7.05.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Lilium in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lilium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lilium in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lilium in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Lilium in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.07.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.18.
About Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM)
Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.
