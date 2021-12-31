Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Lilium GmbH (NASDAQ:LILM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 70,825 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 954,604 shares.The stock last traded at $6.99 and had previously closed at $7.05.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Lilium in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lilium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lilium in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lilium in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Lilium in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.07.

Get Lilium alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lilium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Lilium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lilium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,111,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lilium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,159,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Lilium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,255,000. 46.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM)

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.