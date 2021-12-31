Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Stock Price Down 3.4%

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)’s stock price dropped 3.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $78.45 and last traded at $78.46. Approximately 3,126 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 496,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.23.

PLCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.71.

Get Children's Place alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.79.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $558.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.42 million. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 108.28% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Children’s Place news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 62,259 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $6,480,539.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLCE. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 289.2% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 120.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 18.0% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period.

Children’s Place Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.