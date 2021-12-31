Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Stock Price Down 3.4%

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)’s stock price dropped 3.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $78.45 and last traded at $78.46. Approximately 3,126 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 496,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.23.
PLCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.71.
The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.79.
In other Children’s Place news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 62,259 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $6,480,539.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLCE. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 289.2% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 120.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 18.0% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period.
Children’s Place Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLCE)
The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.
Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.