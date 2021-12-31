Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)’s stock price rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.44 and last traded at $7.42. Approximately 61,667 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,138,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.

PAYO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.48.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $122.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Technology Crossover Management VIII Ltd. acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $432,399,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,442,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938,027 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,369,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,864,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,319,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,930,000 after purchasing an additional 494,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.