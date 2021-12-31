Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)’s stock price traded down 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.29 and last traded at $19.30. 31,866 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,543,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.88.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Stitch Fix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -94.66 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average is $39.98.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.49 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. Stitch Fix’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Katrina Lake sold 33,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $1,007,046.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.27 per share, with a total value of $3,040,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,653,007 shares of company stock worth $38,090,199 and have sold 173,444 shares worth $5,607,860. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth approximately $8,510,000. Yale University raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 29.0% during the third quarter. Yale University now owns 71,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 16,134 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 5.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,436,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 252.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 29,951 shares during the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

