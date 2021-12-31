Lincoln National Corp Boosts Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 62,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 38.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 20,764 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 132,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 114.4% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 74,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 39,717 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total value of $1,476,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,282 shares of company stock valued at $6,795,662 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KO opened at $58.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.59. The stock has a market cap of $253.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.68. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $59.23.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

