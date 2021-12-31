1ST Source Bank Sells 1,643 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

1ST Source Bank decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.4% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.8% during the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.7% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.7% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David W. Dorman purchased 1,547 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $1.74 on Friday, hitting $190.14. 83,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,385,859. The firm has a market cap of $223.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.15 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Erste Group cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.67.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

