1ST Source Bank Sells 549 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

1ST Source Bank cut its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 30.8% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VZ. Cowen raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.13. 158,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,373,311. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $247,645 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

