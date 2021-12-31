NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock Position Reduced by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,598 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 19,551 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of NetApp worth $22,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in NetApp during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in NetApp by 170.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in NetApp by 39.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 173.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 30.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $92.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,353. The firm has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.77. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $94.69.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 48.54%.

In related news, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 2,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $187,642.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $369,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,749 shares of company stock worth $3,537,994. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.11.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

