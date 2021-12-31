Todd Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Todd Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,241,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 1.2% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $52,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 206,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 6.2% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 30,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its position in Bank of America by 1.0% during the third quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 498,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,142,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Hill Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 1.1% during the third quarter. Prospect Hill Management LLC now owns 355,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,070,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 161,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,869,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. UBS Group began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.99.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.31. 377,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,539,605. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.57 and a 52-week high of $48.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

