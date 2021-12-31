Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,234 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Unilever by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 67,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 7,045 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 185,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after buying an additional 12,765 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Unilever by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 233,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after buying an additional 7,214 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,486,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,481,000 after buying an additional 185,426 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $53.58 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $61.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.4975 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $61.51.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

