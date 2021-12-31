Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Purchases 1,531 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,504 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in HP by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,291,454,000 after buying an additional 3,102,708 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of HP by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,935,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $436,002,000 after acquiring an additional 960,865 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of HP by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,195,961 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $338,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,807 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of HP by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,628,696 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $320,880,000 after acquiring an additional 620,840 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,593,567 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $229,249,000 after acquiring an additional 952,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 38,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $1,192,277.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 17,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $654,024.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 323,989 shares of company stock worth $10,972,319 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $37.75 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $38.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.62.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

