Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL decreased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3,172.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,272,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172,330 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at $68,762,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at $67,198,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 72.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,544,000 after acquiring an additional 921,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 2,796.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 719,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,610,000 after acquiring an additional 694,778 shares during the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ED. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $75.25.

In other Consolidated Edison news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired 138 shares of company stock worth $10,413 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED opened at $85.18 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $85.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.41. The stock has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.20.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.54%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

