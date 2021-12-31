Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.387 per share on Friday, January 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.33.

Shares of CATH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.08. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,960. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.85. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $61.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.60% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.