Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 19,515.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

CI stock opened at $230.75 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $190.88 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $76.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.04.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

