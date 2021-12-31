Choate Investment Advisors Sells 135 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Choate Investment Advisors lessened its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $249.39 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $250.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.15, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $231.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.67%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STZ. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.70.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

