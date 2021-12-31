Private Portfolio Partners LLC Buys 40 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,715 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,291,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 163,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,828,000 after buying an additional 12,844 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.73.

Shares of FTNT opened at $359.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $333.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.58. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.31 and a fifty-two week high of $371.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a PE ratio of 108.37, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $684,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $798,842.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,863 shares of company stock valued at $6,257,004. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

