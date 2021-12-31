Small Pharma (OTCMKTS:DMTTF) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Small Pharma Inc (OTCMKTS:DMTTF)’s stock price traded down 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.24. 121,280 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 66,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Small Pharma in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.35.

