Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.47 and last traded at $24.47. Approximately 179 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.66.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Formidable ETF stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 899,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,182 shares during the quarter. Formidable ETF makes up 4.1% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned approximately 94.70% of Formidable ETF worth $21,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Formidable ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formidable ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.