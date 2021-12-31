Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.9% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 11,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.6% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.17.

NYSE EMN opened at $119.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.51. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $96.27 and a 1-year high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.46.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.46. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.13%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 81.72%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

