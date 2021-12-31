First Reserve Sustainable Growth (NASDAQ:FRSG) Shares Down 0.1%

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG)’s stock price was down 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.89 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 34,987 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 90,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the second quarter valued at approximately $484,000.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

