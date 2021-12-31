Impossible Finance (IF) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.45 Million

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last seven days, Impossible Finance has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. Impossible Finance has a total market cap of $6.45 million and approximately $51,199.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Impossible Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1.07 or 0.00002258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00057603 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,756.50 or 0.07891359 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,810.12 or 1.00435721 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00073252 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00053090 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007783 BTC.

Impossible Finance Coin Profile

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Impossible Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impossible Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Impossible Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

