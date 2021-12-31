EnSync (OTCMKTS:ESNC) vs. Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Head to Head Review

EnSync (OTCMKTS:ESNC) and Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.2% of Clearway Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of EnSync shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Clearway Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares EnSync and Clearway Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EnSync N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Clearway Energy $1.20 billion 6.02 $25.00 million $0.30 119.13

Clearway Energy has higher revenue and earnings than EnSync.

Volatility and Risk

EnSync has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clearway Energy has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for EnSync and Clearway Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EnSync 0 0 0 0 N/A Clearway Energy 0 1 6 0 2.86

Clearway Energy has a consensus price target of $35.71, indicating a potential downside of 0.07%.

Profitability

This table compares EnSync and Clearway Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnSync N/A N/A N/A Clearway Energy 2.72% 3.58% 0.91%

Summary

Clearway Energy beats EnSync on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EnSync

EnSync, Inc. engages in the design, development and manufacture of advanced energy storage, power electronic systems and engineered custom and semi-custom products. Its services include matrix energy management, internet of energy, system support and system design. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, WI.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc. engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business. The Corporate segment consists company’s corporate costs and include eliminating entries. The company was founded on December 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

