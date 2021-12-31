Beyond Finance (BYN) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.29 Million

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on popular exchanges. Beyond Finance has a total market cap of $14.09 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Beyond Finance has traded 68.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00057603 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,756.50 or 0.07891359 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,810.12 or 1.00435721 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00073252 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00053090 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007783 BTC.

Beyond Finance Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beyond Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

