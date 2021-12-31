BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) fell 3.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.63 and last traded at $19.63. 763 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 236,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day moving average of $33.12.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). Equities analysts expect that BioAtla, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioAtla news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 24,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $560,112.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Waldron sold 3,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $95,109.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,328 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,887. 35.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of BioAtla by 11.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

