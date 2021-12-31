Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Given Buy Rating at Truist Financial

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Truist Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.30% from the company’s previous close.

IMVT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Immunovant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

NASDAQ IMVT traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,983. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.67. Immunovant has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $50.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.16.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMVT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Immunovant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Immunovant by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Immunovant by 1,625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Immunovant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Immunovant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

