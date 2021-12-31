$2.05 EPS Expected for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) will report $2.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.04. Patrick Industries reported earnings per share of $1.64 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full-year earnings of $9.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.05 to $9.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.97 to $10.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.42. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Patrick Industries’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PATK shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total value of $319,869.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $856,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,366,798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,454,000 after buying an additional 10,151 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,448,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,706,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 681,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,749,000 after purchasing an additional 25,643 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 8.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,690,000 after buying an additional 18,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PATK traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.30. The stock had a trading volume of 595 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,585. Patrick Industries has a one year low of $66.57 and a one year high of $98.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 15.26%.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

