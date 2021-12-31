Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Trading Down 2.6%

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) traded down 2.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.52 and last traded at $14.54. 66,768 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,365,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.93.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Fleming purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $192,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 17,500 shares of company stock worth $344,900. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 33,307 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 78.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,128 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 11,898 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 18.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,719 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 519.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 100,246 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 84,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

