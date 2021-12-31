Conning Inc. Sells 6,280 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Conning Inc. reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,280 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. blooom inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on C. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.22.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $60.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.98 and a 200 day moving average of $68.45. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.40 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $122.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.