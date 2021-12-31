Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Level Four Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period.

NYSE:FRA opened at $13.51 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $13.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0667 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

