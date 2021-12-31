Conning Inc. Takes Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 263.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Moderna by 6.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,949,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,997,000 after purchasing an additional 112,251 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth approximately $10,224,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 11.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 159,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,448,000 after buying an additional 16,571 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Moderna by 96.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $251.60 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The stock has a market cap of $102.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.54, for a total transaction of $6,150,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.38, for a total value of $1,851,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 465,250 shares of company stock valued at $134,971,535. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.31.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

