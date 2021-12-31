Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Makes New $910,000 Investment in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 61,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Global Medical REIT in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 32.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Global Medical REIT in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Global Medical REIT in the second quarter worth about $100,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GMRE opened at $17.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 118.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.75.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 2.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 546.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

