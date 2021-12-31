Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Cuts Stake in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned 0.14% of Gladstone Land worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gladstone Land by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,283 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Gladstone Land in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,436,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Gladstone Land in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,363,000. B&I Capital AG raised its holdings in Gladstone Land by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 544,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,391,000 after acquiring an additional 200,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Gladstone Land in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,241,000. 38.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LAND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Gladstone Land from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Shares of Gladstone Land stock opened at $33.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.03, a P/E/G ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a current ratio of 7.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.12 and a 200 day moving average of $25.10. Gladstone Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $33.96.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.20). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 2.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.0452 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently -154.29%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

